Ahead of the ‘Soorasamharam’, on the shore of Kulasekarapatnam, the district administration has made necessary arrangements for devotees, who are expected to throng in large numbers.

Drinking water storage tanks and pipelines with eighty taps, high mast lights, temporary bus stand, toilets and other basic facilities were in place to facilitate devotees, Collector M. Ravikumar said in a statement on Thursday.

The Collector along with officials from various departments paid a visit to the festival site at Kulasekarapatnam and took stock of the facilities arranged for devotees. After inspecting, the Collector appealed to the officials to ensure that the festival site was litter free. Moreover, he sought additional bus services from the TNSTC between Tiruchendur and Kulasekarapatnam for devotees. Entry of two-wheelers should be restricted especially on the occasion of Soorasamharam, he added.