A couple and a caterer were robbed by an armed gang in two separate incidents in the city on Friday.

In the first incident, a group of three armed men barged into a house in Austin Town, assaulted the owner — Ganesh — and robbed him of Rs. 3,000 cash.

Mr. Ganesh, a tile worker, was alone at home when the incident took place. However, while the gang was still in the house, his wife returned from work in her car. The men then attacked her and took away Rs. 5,500 cash which she had and escaped in her car. In the second incident, a gang of eight, including two women, assaulted and robbed a caterer at knife-point in Hosakerehalli on Friday. The men threatened him at knife-point and robbed Rs. 27,000, a gold chain and a bracelet.