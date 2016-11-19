An armed gang killed a 16-year-old boy identified as Venkatesh near Tirunelveli Junction here on Friday. Police said that the victim, who was studying in a private school, was residing at the Adi-Dravida Welfare Hostel. A native of Murappanadu, in Thoothukudi district, Venkatesh was reportedly standing in front of the hostel when the incident occurred at around 7 p.m.

The unidentified gang after committing the heinous crime vanished from the spot. The boy died on the spot. On information, the police seized the body and sent it to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Special teams have been formed to nab the killers. Further investigation was on.