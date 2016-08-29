The Aravind Eye Hospital here has proposed to organise competitions for school and college students in connection with the 31st ‘National Eye Donation Biweekly’ celebrations.

On eye donation

An official statement said poetry contest on ‘Eye donation awareness’ for college students and the public will be organised in the hospital on September 2 at 4.30 p.m. Interested college students and the public should be present at the hospital auditorium at 4 p.m. on September 2. Winners will be honoured with prizes and certificates in the valediction to be held at 5.30 p.m.

For school students, elocution, essay and quiz competitions will be conducted on the same premises on September 7 at 1.30 p.m.

The topic for the elocution and essay competitions, which will be organised separately for middle, high and higher secondary school students, is ‘Eye protection’. While the duration for elocution competition is 3 minutes, it will be 60 minutes for the essay competition.

Schools may send two students for each category for essay and elocution competitions with an authorisation letter. For the quiz competition, which will be conducted on the theme ‘Eye donation and eye protection’, the schools may send a team comprising two students. Winners will receive their prizes and certificates in the valediction to be held at 4 p.m.

Moreover, the public and the participants may also visit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. the eye donation awareness exhibition being organised on the same premises by the Aravind Eye Bank ophthalmologist Dr. Anita and coordinator R. Saradha.

The Aravind Eye Bank, which was established in 2004, has so far received 2,861 corneas to give vision to over 2,000 patients (70 per cent), the statement said.