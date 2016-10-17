The Election Commission had cancelled polls for the two constituencies after seizure of large sums of money.

The polls for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies and the bypoll for Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency would be held on November 19, a senior official of the the Election Commission of India said on Monday.

The Election Commission had cancelled the polls for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies, originally scheduled along with all other constituencies on May 16, following seizure of a huge sum of money by election officials.

The bypoll in Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of AIADMK member S.M. Seenivel, who won the seat in Madurai district but passed away before he took oath as the member of the 15th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The gazette notification for polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies would be issued on October 26 and the last days of filing nominations is on November 2.

The date for scrutiny of nomination is on November 3 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on November 5.

After the polling on November 19, the counting of votes is scheduled on November 22 and the date before which election shall be completed is on November 24.

The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in districts where the constituencies are located, the ECI stated in a release.

Nellithope bypoll on same date

The ECI has set November 19 for the by-election for the Nellithope constituency in Puducherry from where Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy is seeking election.

Last month, ruling Congress legislator A. John Kumar had resigned, vacating the seat for Mr. Narayanasamy to face election before the December deadline.

In other states

The Commission said bypolls to Lakhimpur (Assam), Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), and Coochbehar and Tamluk (West Bengal) Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on the same day.

The Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Sarbananda Sonowal resigned as an MP in May and took over as Chief Minister following BJP’s win in the Assembly polls.

On the other hand, by-election to the Baithalangso constituency has became necessary after Mansing Rongpi, who had won from the constituency as a Congress candidate in the last Assembly elections in Assam, resigned from his seat in July after he left Congress and joined BJP.

The bypoll to Shahdol was necessitated after the demise of BJP MP Dalpat Singh Paraste. Renuka Sinha, a Member of Parliament of Trinamool Congress from Cooch Behar constituency since 2014, had died recently requiring the bypoll.

The bypoll to Tamluk Lok Sabha seat was caused after TMC MP Suvendu Adhikari won the West Bengal Assembly election from Nandigram seat and became a Minister in the state.

Assembly bypolls will also be held in Hayuliang-ST (Arunachal Pradesh), Nepanagar-ST (Madhya Pradesh), Montestwar (West Bengal), Barjala and Khowai (both Tripura).

(With inputs from Puducherry Bureau and PTI)