To the site chosen for textile park near Padalur

: Work on laying an approach road from Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway to the site chosen for the textile park near Padalur has been taken up.

The pathway from the highway up to the site identified for the park is rugged as it is surrounded by sand quarry and formation of an approach road is considered a vital infrastructure for the transport of building materials and machinery. The length of the road is about one km. The State government had, about four months ago, sanctioned Rs. 15 crore for the work including formation of roads, provision of drinking water and street lights and setting up of sheds, according to sources.

The district administration has been taking steps for the expeditious completion of the project which would come up on about 100 acres with the state-of-the-art infrastructure. Of it, 25 acres would be utilised for formation of roads, setting up of transformers and other utility services while 75 acres would be utilised for sheds to be allotted to entrepreneurs through single-window system.

Skill development training would be imparted to entrepreneurs with an eye on export. “The textile park will have export-oriented units. No chemicals and dyes would be allowed at the park,” the official said.

Work on providing the road would be completed in a month’s time at the end of which further infrastructure particularly supply of drinking water would be taken up.