The district court has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 35 posts in the court, including photocopy operators, office assistants, drivers and night watchmen. For details such as eligibility, qualifications and experience, interested candidates could visit www.ecourts.gov.in/tn/ramanathapuram, Principal District Judge Meena Satheesh has said. Applications with complete details should reach the district judge by September 30. All communications in respect of written examinations and the interview would be announced in the website.

