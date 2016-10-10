The Maulana Azad Education Foundation has invited applications from girl students belonging to minority communities for scholarships.

The scholarship is given to meet tuition fees, expenses for books, and hostel fees. As many as 1,873 scholarships has been allocated for Tamil Nadu in the current academic year 2016-17.

The annual income of those applying for scholarship should be below Rs. 1 lakh. The income certificate of the parents and an affidavit on a Rs. 20 non judicial stamp paper should be submitted along with the application form. The students should have obtained 55 per cent marks in Standard X examination and must have secured admission to Plus-One.

Proof of admission should be submitted along with the application form.

The scholarship amount of Rs. 12,000 will be distributed in two equal instalments. Students once selected for the scholarship will not be eligible to apply again.

Application forms can be downloaded from http://maef.nic.in.

Applications with relevant documents should be sent to the Secretary, Maulana Azad Education Foundation (Ministry of Minority Affairs), Chelms Ford Road, New Delhi — 110055.

School Headmaster/Headmistress and Correspondents are advised to collect the filled-in applications from eligible minority girl students and forward them along with Annexures I and II duly endorsed to the above address. Details regarding last date for submission of application have been mentioned in the website.

The list of candidates who have been sanctioned the scholarship for 2015-16 can be accessed from the Foundation’s website, the release said.