Even while regular arrival of apples from Shimla and Chandigarh are maintained, transport of the fruits through a longer route due to violence in Karnataka over the Cauvery dispute has put the fruit traders of Salem district in a fix. This is the peak season for apple production in the north Indian States and the additional expenditure incurred by the bulk fruit traders has put them in cross roads since the Cauvery row erupted once again.

Salem district received more than ten loads of apples from Shimla and Chandigarh every day during the season which commenced in the month of July and is expected to continue till the end of this month. During the off-season period, the district received imported apples from various foreign countries.

According to S. Umapathi, secretary of the Salem City Mango and Fruit Vendors Association, the wholesale traders have been incurring heavy additional expenditure since the violence broke out in Karnataka state.

The trucks meant for Tamil Nadu are totally avoiding the trouble hit areas and are taking a circuitous route, due to which the traders have to incur 30 per cent additional expenses. The Shimla and Chandigarh apples of superior quality are priced at Rs. 140 to Rs. 150 in the retail market. The price of the small apples ranged between Rs. 70 and Rs. 90. The wholesale traders have to positively hike the price. But, any hike will have a say on the demand, which in turn will affect them. “The wholesale traders have to make a tight rope walk”, Mr. Umapathi said. The traders are waiting for permanent peace in Karnataka and are hopeful that the situation will become normal before the commencement of the season of Kashmir apple.