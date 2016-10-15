Team did not inform the local police about the operation, says official

Relatives of a man, who was suspected to be involved in vehicle thefts in Andhra Pradesh, reportedly entered into an altercation with a team of Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday.

According to police, a sub-inspector and four other policemen attached to Yadamari station in Andhra Pradesh had come to Vellore to nab Arumugam, a resident of Usoor, based on the confession of his accomplice Sridhar.

Arumugam and Sridhar were allegedly involved in several two-wheeler thefts in Andhra Pradesh.

The police team had brought along Sridhar to Vellore. “They came in plain clothes and did not inform the local police. They came in a jeep that had no police marking,” a police source said.

However, on seeing them taking Arumugam in the jeep, his relatives surrounded the vehicle and entered into an altercation. The two sides reportedly entered into a fisticuff even as Arumugam escaped.

On receiving information, police personnel attached to Bagayam station rushed to the spot.

The Andhra Pradesh team told the local police that they had come to Vellore to recover the stolen vehicles but could not do so as a crowd surrounded them. The team left Vellore with Sridhar and did not want to file a complaint about the incident, the police added.