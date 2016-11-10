An antique “Deepalakshmi bronze statuette” was seized by the Coonoor police from a furniture shop near Bedford along the Coonoor to Kotagiri Road on Wednesday evening.

The three-foot-long figurine, believed to be an antiquity, was seized by the police who invoked Section 102 of the Cr. PC (Power of police officer to seize certain property). The owner of the furniture store, who was in possession of the figurine, told the police that it had been given to him as a gift by a foreign national.

Tip off

Police received a tip-off about the presence of the artefact, and went to the store, along with officials from the Revenue Department. They seized the statuette and brought it to the Upper Coonoor Police Station.

The police will send a report to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), who will date the artefact and check whether it was stolen.