The City Corporation has been sustaining preventive measures against fever caused by mosquitoes through mixing abate larvicide in water tanks in households.

As many as 250 conservancy workers have been deployed to spray larvicide in water tanks in order to ensure that the process is repeated once every week in each household, Corporation Commissioner Seeni Ajmal Khan said.

The drive will be sustained throughout the winter months to control breeding of mosquitoes.

Though no case of dengue has been reported so far in Erode, the corporation accelerates the pace of larvicide use in places where fevers are reported, on the basis of in-patient details sourced from the Goverment Headquarters Hospital.