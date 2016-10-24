A day-long campaign organised by the Health Department in coordination with district administration at the thoroughfares in the North and South panchayats of Tirunallar created adequate awareness among the masses of the need to destroy the larva at source.

Stagnation of rainwater was the major problem in several households.

At a number of houses, waste tyres, coconut shells and plastic wastes were found with stagnating rainwater.

Volunteers were surprised when, at one of the houses, they could see a wet grinder with rainwater up to the brim.

Appeal to

people

R. Kamalakannan, Puducherry Minister for Agriculture, who accompanied a team of volunteers for destroying the source, appealed to the masses to be wary of the problems caused by dengue fever.

He advised them to dispose of waste tyres and plastic waste materials.

R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector, and Revathy, Block Development Officer, explained to the masses the steps to be taken to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

Earlier, the Minister distributed ‘nilavembu’ to the residents, officials and volunteers.