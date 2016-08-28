Mr.Rajasekaran, a former MLA, was a loyalist of former TMC leader G.K.Moopanar.

After the recent resignation of former Tiruchi Mayor Sarubala R.Tondaiman, the Tamil Maanila Congress suffered another jolt in the district with the party’s north district president M.Rajasekaran quitting the party.

Mr.Rajasekaran, a former MLA, was a loyalist of former TMC leader G.K.Moopanar and had thrown his lot with G.K.Vasan when he revived the party in 2014.

He quit the party expressing disappointment over the way the party was being run. Confirming that he has submitted his resignation from the party, Mr.Rajasekaran told The Hindu that he was disillusioned after party leader missed the chance “to form a winning alliance in the Assembly election.”

However, he said that he had not taken a decision yet on joining any other party.

Hailing from Tirupparaithurai, Mr.Rajasekaran contested from the Srirangam Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in the 1989 Assembly elections. He contested the Tiruchi Parliamentary constituency in the 1999 elections representing the TMC.

In 2011, he was the Congress nominee for the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. However, he was unsuccessful in all three elections.

In 2006, Mr.Rajasekaran, contesting on a Congress ticket, was elected from Thottiyam constituency in the district. He lost to the AIADMK candidate N.R.Sivapathy in the 2011 election, contesting from the Musiri constituency, again on a Congress ticket. In 2016, he unsuccessfully contested from the Musiri constituency on a TMC ticket.