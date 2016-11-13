In a huge haul, the forest department personnel have seized 428 kgs of ‘processed’ sea cucumber, an endangered species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and arrested one person after a high drama on Saturday. Acting on a tip off and alerted by Deepak S Belgi, Wildlife Warden of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, a team of forest personnel, police and revenue officials, led by S Ganeshalingam, Forest Range officer, raided a house at Nehru Nagar here and seized the contraband.

After finding the house locked from inside, the forest personnel took the assistance of local police and Sakkarakottai Village Administrative Officer (VAO) but the inmates would not open the door. When they heard the voice of a woman and a child, the forest personnel sought the assistance of a woman police constable, who persuaded the woman to open the door.

The team found the banned species being dried on the terrace but the main suspect, K Sabari Rajan, the husband of the woman could not be located.

As they had received specific information that he was present in the house, the police and forest personnel conducted an intense search and found the accused hiding in the loft of the house.

He was arrested under sections 9, 39, 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. He was produced before the Magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody, Mr. Ganeshalingam said. Enquiries revealed that the accused had collected the species from local fishermen at the behest of smugglers.

A contact had asked him to boil and dry the sea cucumber, the accused said adding he was waiting for the contact to take the consignment. He would have procured more than 1,200 kgs of fresh sea cucumber from fishermen as the dried species weighed about 428 kgs, Mr. Ganeshalingam said. This was the second major seizure by the forest personnel. They had seized 750 kgs of fresh sea cucumber after intercepting a van in Mandapam on October 7.