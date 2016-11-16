A 62-year-old farmer died in his agricultural land at Therkkuveli Themangalam near Sikkal on Tuesday apparently distressed over crop failure.

Police identified the deceased as B. Anthonysamy (62).

Police said Anthonysamy went to the field where he had raised paddy crop. He was reportedly upset over failure of the crop.

He collapsed near his farm and died.

In another incident, a 65-year-old man P.C.V. Balasubramanian died on Tuesday while taking part in a funeral procession of another farmer, V. Murugaiyan (45) of Pirinjimoolai, who allegedly committed suicide a couple of days ago reportedly distressed over crop failure.