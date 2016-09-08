He had no history of fever; we checked with his paediatrician too, who confirmed the fact, says official

A two-year-old boy who was reportedly asthmatic was declared ‘brought dead’ at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital early on Wednesday.

A senior district health official said S. Deepak (2), a resident of Marappan Street in Tiruvallur, had asthma and was being treated by a private paediatrician. “Around 2 a.m., the child became breathless, and his parents rushed him to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. The duty doctor found the child had no pulse or heartbeat. He was declared brought dead,” the official said.

The child, he added, was on antibiotics and nebulisation treatment. “He had no history of fever. We checked with his paediatrician too, who confirmed this,” the official added.

In the last three weeks or so, seven children from the district have died following fevers. Officials have said that the deaths were due to various causes, including dengue, leptospirosis, mixed infections, meningitis and Hepatitis A. Four of the deaths had been from two adjoining villages, Adi Andhrawada and Kaverirajapuram.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvallur district administration, in its mass cleaning drive, is planning to make one day a week a ‘cleanliness day,’ a note said. The first cleanliness day will be held on Thursday.

Aimed at eradicating vector-borne diseases, the drive will involve all government and private buildings, schools, Anganwadis, colleges, wedding halls and houses. Residents will have to clean all their overhead tanks, water tanks and drums with bleaching powder and then fill them.

All potential breeding sources such as old tyres, coconut shells, paint cans and broken pots are to be put outside for local body workers to remove.

Around 600 autorickshaws with speakers spreading a message, have been pressed into service to create awareness of these measures, the official said.