Fifteen-year-old Sreenivasan from Pothatturpettai in Tiruvallur district died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Saturday night.

He is the sixth person from the district to die in the last two weeks.

“The boy died of viral haemorrhagic fever,” said a doctor at the hospital.

The teen was admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for a few days before being referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

“While the test for dengue was negative, we are suspecting it was vector-borne illness as a drive in Pothatturpettai had revealed Aedes mosquito breeding,” said K. Kolandaisamy, Director of Public Health. Pothatturpettai is a Town Panchayat around 22 km from Tiruttani.

“For one week, we have been conducting a door-to-door campaign for fever surveillance, fogging, and eliminating breeding sources. There are many sumps there, which could be the breeding sources. They are now being cleaned,” he said.

Seven others with fever in and around the town panchayat have been admitted to the government hospital there, but all of them were stable, he said.

Meanwhile, doctors from the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, Madras Medical College, and other city medical colleges have been offering their expertise in government hospitals in Tiruvallur district. The number of patients admitted for fever from the district in various hospitals in the district and Chennai is around 130.

Of them, 10 per cent are being tested for dengue, leptospirosis and typhoid, health officials said.

In the last two weeks, four children from two villages in the district, Adi Andhrawada and Kaverirajapuram, died of infections including dengue and leptospirosis. On Friday, a 10-year-old girl from Keerapakkam near Ponneri died due to Hepatitis A at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore.

A dengue control room has started functioning in Tiruvallur Collector's Office.

The contact numbers are: Mobile No.7548846801, WhatsApp No.7548846803 and landline 044-27665248.