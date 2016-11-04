The Central Government should remove anomalies in one-rank-one-pension scheme and implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations to service personnel, said L. Raju, president, Dindigul District Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, he said the one-rank-one-pension scheme would not benefit ex-servicemen because of the anomalies. Even as the Centre assured to review the scheme every year, the Ministry was stubborn on reviewing it once in five years, which was a long period and impracticable.

Moreover, pension was calculated on the basis of average pension of the maximum and the minimum pension of ex-servicemen. They should fix the pension to enable ex-servicemen to get the maximum benefit. At present, war widows in the State did not get any benefit out of one-rank- one-pension scheme, he added.

While it had implemented the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the employees of all other departments, including railways, the Centre had not implemented them for service personnel.

Ex-servicemen also expressed their concern over the suicide committed by a retired army man in Delhi, Mr. Raju added.