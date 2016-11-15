National » Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR, November 15, 2016
Annabishekam for Sivalingas

Annabishekam being performed at Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur on Monday.— Photo: R.M. Rajarathinam.
Thousands of devotees witnessed the special annabishekam performed for Sivalingas in temples on Monday. The annabishekam, adorning the Sivalinga with cooked rice and then distributing that as prasadam to the devotees usually takes place on the Aippasi Pournami day.

Devotees thronged the Sri Brihadeeswarar temple (Big Temple) here since morning and after special abishekams were performed to the main deity, the annabishekam was held. More than 600 kilogram rice and 100 kg vegetables were used for the purpose. After the mahadeeparathanai, the prasadam was distributed to the devotees.

Annabishekam was performed to the Sivalingas in other Saivite shrines in the town on the occasion.

In the temple town of Kumbakonam, annabishekam was performed to the famous Shodasa Lingas on the Mahamaham tank bund. Similar rituals were carried out in Sri Adikumbeswarar, Sri Vyazhasomeswarar, Sri Kasiviswanathar, Sri Abhimukeswarar, Sri Gautameswarar, Sri Bhanapureeswarar, Sri Ekambareswarar, Kottaiyur Sri Koteeswarar, Sri Adi Kambattaviswanathar, Darasuram Sri Airavatheeswarar, Tiruvalanchuzhi Sri Kabartheeswarar, Patteeswaram Sri Dhenupureeswarar temples, Tiruvidaimarudur Sri Mahalingaswamy temple, Papanasam 108 Sivalayams shrine during the day.

Ariyalur

A large number of devotees offered worship at Sri Brahadiswarar Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram on the occasion. ‘Maha deeparadanai’ was performed at about 6 p.m., marking the completion of the ritual.

The Annabhishekam committee from the Sri Kanchi Mutt has been making arrangements for the ritual for the past three decades and about 100 bags of rice were used for the event.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated special buses from Kumbakonam, Ariyalur, and other major towns.

