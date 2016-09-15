A door-to-door animal vaccination programme to check any incidence of foot and mouth disease will be held as per the following schedule:

September 16 to 19: Karaikal and Nedungadu, September 20 to 23:

Neravy and Thennakudi; September 24 to 27: Tirupattinam and Kottucherry.

In a release issued here on Wednesday, K. Latha Mangeshkar, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry and Welfare Department, said that the vaccination would be taken up in the morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The release appealed to the livestock owners to avail themselves of the opportunity to fight against the disease.