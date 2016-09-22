A group of 30 animal lovers came together on Sunday for the launch of India Unites for Animals, a movement against animal abuse, in Vellore. The movement was launched simultaneously in about 58 cities in India and 21 cities internationally.

One of the main demands of the movement is to pass the Animal Welfare Bill in Parliament. The members are demanding the inclusion of animal welfare policies in party manifestos and candidates to declare their stand on animals, according to a release. When compared to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, the Animal Welfare Bill was a more effective law.

In the proposed Bill, animals were not considered as anyone’s property but recognised as non-human persons. In the present Act, there were weak penalties for cruelty against animals while the Bill contains strong penalties with fines for cruelty running into lakhs of rupees and imprisonment of up to five years.