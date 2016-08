Animal ambulances, which were introduced in five districts during 2015-16, will be expanded to all districts in the State at the cost of Rs. 37.88 crore, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

In her suo motu statement in the House, Ms. Jayalalithaa said the research lab at the Institute for Veterinary and Preventive Medicine in Ranipet would be upgraded with good manufacturing practices at a cost of Rs. 36.66 crore.