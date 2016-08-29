Inspector General of Prisons, Andhra Pradesh B. Sunil Kumar said there was no truth in the complaints of harassment raised by undertrials from Tamil Nadu arrested for their alleged involvement in felling of red sanders.

“Every month, sessions judges visit jails independently for Lok Adalat. The judge goes to every prisoner and legal problems are discussed. If prisoners really had a problem in jail, he is free to talk to these judges and complain. The judges have inquired into such complaints (of harassment) and have found no truth in them,” he told reporters during the sidelines of a workshop at the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration on Monday.

He added that there were 600 to 700 undertrials from Tamil Nadu imprisoned in jails in Chittoor, Tirupati and Kadapa. These persons had been arrested for their alleged connection in felling of red sander trees.

“These people have filed a number of petitions in different courts. Most of these petitions have been inquired into,” he added. He noted that they would definitely examine such complaints, and act if the charges are proved.

Mr. Kumar pointed out that there was no need for prison officers to act in vengeance against these undertrials. “The officers do not have any kind of animosity against these undertrials. They come to jails, and we provide them food and medical facilities,” he stated.