PMK Youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Friday asked the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to stop the construction of a gravity dam across Siruvani river in Kerala.

In response to Kerala government’s effort to build check dam across Siruvani river, Dr. Anbumani said the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has given the go ahead for the dam which would affect thousands of farmers in the Bhavani basin. It was shocking that the negligence of the Tamil Nadu government has led to this situation, he said in a statement.

Stating that the Kerala government’s effort must be defeated, he said, “If a dam is built across Siruvani river, the Kerala government will be able to hold more than 2.85 tmc. Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode will face drinking water shortage. Farmers will also suffer,” he said. Condemning the lethargic attitude of the AIADMK government, he also criticised the Centre for not communicating with Tamil Nadu government directly.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the dam could not be allowed in the name of national unity.

“Tamil Nadu should take all steps to stop the construction immediately. The Centre should not give permission to Kerala for construction of the dam,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss called for an all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu to discuss Karnataka government’s refusal to release water from Cauvery river and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the issue. Stating that the Centre has not formed Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal for more than 10 years since the final judgment, he said that the interim authority must have intervened in this case. “Even if they release half of 63.12 tmc to Tamil Nadu, the farmers here will be benefited,” said Dr. Ramadoss.