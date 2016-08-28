PMK youth wing leader Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday has urged J.P. Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, to issue ‘clear and detailed’ directives that would dispel confusion among students participating in the medical college admission process after NEET was introduced.

In a letter to Mr. Nadda, Mr. Ramadoss said that there was confusion about how the seats in private colleges would be filled because there were nearly 4.09 lakh students, who had qualified in the national entrance examinations for admissions into medical and dental colleges, competing for 51,000 seats that were currently available.

“The challenge is now in counselling and allocating seats to these students. It would be practically effective to perform this task via the respective State governments, but it has been announced that the national reservation seats will be filled via online systems and the rest of the students have to contact Directorate of Medical Education. There is no clarity on admissions to private medical colleges and Ms. Vimala, Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu, has informed that she has no information on the above,” said Dr. Anbumani.

He said there would be eight students competing for a seat.

“So, if there are 800 students competing for 100 seats in deemed medical colleges, there is a great risk that the management may accept applications of those who pay a higher capitation fee and reject the rest,” he said.

He said the Centre should pass an order that the admissions to the private medical colleges and deemed medical universities should be completed via single window system by respective State governments.

“The NEET is against social justice and State Autonomy. Medical colleges should be given permanent exception from this process,” said Dr. Anbumani.