: If the electorate of the Thanjavur and Aravakurichi Assembly constituencies want to obliterate memories of the ignominious scrapping of the elections six months ago, they should shun the AIADMK and the DMK in the coming polls and vote for the PMK, the party’s youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss said here on Thursday.

Addressing journalists here, he claimed that the two Dravidian parties were still distributing money to woo voters but acknowledged that his party did not possess the evidence to prefer a complaint in this regard. He also claimed that his party would have won seats in the last Assembly elections had the Prime Minister demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes then.

Alleging that the Election Commission (EC) was not acting in a balanced and judicious manner, he said even after six months of scrapping the elections to the two constituencies, it was holding the polls without any proper and structured inquiry. “Where was the justification and has the climate changed in any manner,” he wondered.

Demanding that the polls be held in a free and fair manner, he urged the EC to act against all poll code violators at least now. The “paralysed government” and the “ailing Opposition” gave an opportunity to the physician in the form of the PMK to provide the panacea to the ills of the State, he claimed.

On the Cauvery issue, he urged all MPs from the State to unite and stall the proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to make their point. Parliament must be forced to adjourn till the Centre gave an assurance on the Cauvery Management Board, he added.

He claimed that the two Dravidian parties are still distributing money to voters in the 3 constituencies