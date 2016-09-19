Accusing the State government of making only ‘knee-jerk reactions’ to the recent attacks on Tamils in Karnataka, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should have gone to Bengaluru immediately after the violence erupted.

Dr. Anbumani, who is the president of Tamil Nadu Badminton Association, spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Badminton Master League held in Tirupur on Sunday.

“Apart from holding talks with her Karnataka counterpart to nip the violence in the bud, she should have also flown to Delhi with an all-party delegation from Tamil Nadu and pressured the Union Home Minister to visit Bengaluru. Instead, the Chief Minister just sent a letter to her Karnataka counterpart after the violence spread,” Dr. Anbumani alleged.

He also called for a CBI inquiry into the alleged corruptions in Electricity Board over the last 10 years that resulted in the organisation facing a cumulative loss and debt of Rs.1,40,000 crore.