Chief Minister Jayalalithaa said 500 ‘Amma Gyms’ would be set up in rural areas to promote physical and mental health of youth.

The latest in a series of initiatives under brand ‘Amma’, Tamil Nadu government will set up 500 ‘Amma Gyms’ for youth and develop as many ‘Amma Parks’ for the public in rural areas.

In a suo motu statement in the Assembly, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa said 500 ‘Amma Gyms’ would be set up in rural areas to promote physical and mental health of youth, at an estimated total cost of Rs. 50 crore. Each gym would be set up at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh, she said.

Yet another welfare initiative under brand ‘Amma,’ it would also augment basic infrastructure in the hinterland.

Ms.Jayalalithaa also announced setting up of 500 ‘Amma Parks’ in village panchayats with all amenities, including play equipment for children, toilets, cement benches for seating and paved pathways for walking at a total outlay of Rs. 100 crore.

In an initiative to help kin of those admitted as in-patients in state-run hospitals, 23 ‘short stay homes’ will be built at a cost of Rs. 11.62 crore in districts, including Chennai, where those attending on patients could stay back.

The Chief Minister unveiled a host of other initiatives, including converting incandescent bulbs used for street lighting into energy efficient LED to bring down spending on electricity consumption bills by 35 per cent and steps to completely do away with open defecation.

Low cost state-run food retail chain ‘Amma canteen’ introduced during Ms.Jayalalithaa’s previous tenure turned out to be a huge hit, prompting the government to go in for more such outlets across the state.

Amma drinking water, Amma pharmacies, Amma cement and Amma salt are among the other initiatives under ‘Amma’ brand.