The 125th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was observed here on Saturday.

A national seminar highlighting his contributions to the society was organised at tje centenary building, Palayamkottai. Muthuraj, a retired Judge, hoisted the national flag at the programme venue.

While delivering the inaugural address, Mr. Muthuraj said that the thoughts and ideologies of Ambedkar should be spread among the people to foster egalitarian society and shed caste discrimination in the society.

Participants including cadres of various political parties, Tamil scholars, social activists, staff and students of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, paid floral tributes at the statue of the late social reformer.

At the valedictory function, P. Ranjith, of ‘Kabali’ fame, took part in the programme and spoke on the occasion. Earlier, A. Xavier, General Secretary of Programme Committee, welcomed the gathering.