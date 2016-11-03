The city municipal corporation and traffic police plan to introduce alternate parking system under which parking will be shifted between either side on D.B. Road on alternate months.– Photo: M. Periasamy

tarting November 15, the Municipal Corporation along with the City Traffic Police will strictly enforce the monthly alternate parking system.

In odd months - January, March, May, July, September, November - the parking will be on one side of the road and in even months, it will be on the other side. At present, the system is in practise but poor enforcement and encroachment at some stretches led to the residents petition the Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, who on Wednesday conducted a meeting at the West Zone office.

Assistant Commissioner of Police-Traffic West Magudapathi, residents’ representatives and traders who ran their business on the road were present.

Sources said that the Corporation would install no parking, no entry and other sign boards in the area to caution the road users. It would do so in the new few days and complete the process before November 15.

During the period, the civic body would also remove encroachments to make space for pedestrians on platforms.

Once it implemented the system on D.B. Road, it would look at other roads - T.V. Samy Road and roads that branch off D.B. Road on the east and west.