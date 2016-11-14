Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday urged the Centre to allow the use of demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes as legal tender until December 30, the last date for exchange of the notes.

Interacting with reporters here, where the party’s three-day State conference is under way, Mr. Yechury said common people were the worst sufferers due to demonetisation of the two high-denomination notes. Vehicle users were stranded as they were unable to fill fuel. The Centre announced that old currencies could be exchanged in banks till December 30.The government should retain the currency value of these notes till that date, he stressed.

According to him, about 90 per cent of black money was stashed in banks in foreign countries and it was high time for the government to retrieve it. The winter session of Parliament would begin shortly and the demonetisation issue could be raised during the session, he said.