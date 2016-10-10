Elaborate arrangements have been made at Kulasekarapatnam for ‘Soorasamharam’, the highlight of Dasara festival.

Soorasamharam, which symbolises the victory of good over evil, is set to happen at Kulasekarapatnam beach on Monday night.

To cater to the basic needs of devotees, who were expected to throng the venue in large numbers, water tanks had been placed at 10 locations. A huge quantity of 10 lakh litres of drinking water would be stored in the tanks, Collector M. Ravikumar told The Hindu here on Sunday.

To maintain cleanliness and hygiene at Kulasekarapatnam, 45 workers had been deputed. A team of doctors would be available there to render medical services and two ambulances had been kept ready.

Rough patches and potholes on Tiruchendur – Udangudi Road had been covered by Highways Department on a temporary basis. This stretch had been earmarked for widening, the Collector said.

High-mast lights had been installed at the festival site and stand-by power gensets kept ready. Further, he said Fire and Rescue Services personnel were on alert to render help, if necessary.

To safeguard devotees, who would take a holy dip in the sea, 20 divers had been deputed along the Kulasekarapatnam shore. Besides, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation authorities had been asked to provide additional bus services from various destinations to Kulasekarapatnam, he said.

Security arrangements

With the deployment of adequate police force, comprising two Additional Superintendents of Police, 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 40 Inspectors of Police and 1,200 police personnel, 80 CCTV cameras and bike patrols, sufficient security arrangements were in place, Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis said.

Besides, ‘May I Help You’ counters had been set up to guide devotees and also to trace missing persons, if any.

Temporary bus stands for parking of government and private buses had been arranged near a bridge near the temple.

Barricades had been put up for crowd control and traffic diversions had been initiated for free flow of traffic.

“Wrecker vans are in place to remove any vehicle which suffers breakdown,” Mr. Ashwin added.

