All eyes on EC as factional rift widens

With the AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader O. Panneerselvam disbanding the committee which was to hold merger talks with the AIADMK (Amma) faction, the focus is back on the Election Commission, as the last date for both the factions to submit affidavits ends later this week on June 16.

Though the dispute between the AIADMK factions in the Election Commission has been going on for some time, the constitution of committees by both sides had briefly given hopes of a merger. The delay in holding talks and the eventual announcement of Mr. Panneerselvam that he was disbanding the committee on his side has turned the focus back on the Election Commission. On Monday too, AIADMK (Amma) leader and Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam appeared before the Election Commission in the national capital to submit affidavits. Talking to a private TV channel, he maintained that his faction was still open for talks.

Replying to a query on whether they would get back their ‘Two Leaves’ symbol only with the support of the other faction, Mr. Shanmugam replied in the negative. “The case and the talks are two different things. We are hopeful of getting the symbol as we have over 95% of the party functionaries.”