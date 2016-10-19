In a bid to prevent violation of child rights and illegal adoption of children, the Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga Collectors have asked all the government and private hospitals to inform the district administration or Child Welfare Committees (CWC) about cases of delivery, where the mother is below 18 years.

In separate press releases, Ramanathapuram Collector S Natarajan and Sivaganga Collector S Malarvizhi have directed the hospitals to display the address of CWC and Child Protection Units prominently for the public to inform the organisations about delivery cases in which the mother is below 18 years as the pregnancy might be due to sexual abuse.

Hospitals should ensure that adoption of children could take place only as per the Central Adoption Resource Authority guidelines and as per provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The hospitals and public should inform or hand over to the CWC if they found any abandoned child.

The hospitals and private nursing homes should make available the addresses of Specialised Adoption Agencies, they said.

