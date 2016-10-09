A total of 31,219 students, including 19,483 women students and 117 Ph D Research Scholars would be conferred with degrees at the 29th convocation of Alagappa University here on October 13, Vice Chancellor S. Subbiah has said.

In all, 31,219 students, including 1,073 regular students from the university departments and constituent colleges, 10,091 students from the affiliated colleges, 608 students from the collaborative programmes and 19,447 students from the distance education stream would receive their degrees in the convocation, the Vice Chancellor said in a press release here on Saturday.

He said 229 candidates consisting of 117 Ph D research scholars, 29 M Phil rank holders from the university departments and affiliated colleges, 72 Post Graduate and Under Graduate students from the university departments and affiliated colleges and 11 students from collaborative programmes would receive their degrees in person.

Governor and Chancellor of the University C.H. Vidyasagar Rao would preside over the convocation ceremony and present gold medals to 28 students – seven M. Phil students from the university departments, 20 Post Graduate students from the university departments and Under Graduate student from an affiliated college, he said.

The Governor would preside over the ceremony to be held at 12. 45 p.m. at the University convocation hall and Prof. D. S. Chauhan, Vice Chancellor, GLA University, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) and President of Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi would deliver the convocation address, he said.