She joins elite club that includes actor-director Farhan Akhtar, tennis star Sania Mirza and Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway

Noted filmmaker and actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Dhanush was on Monday appointed United Nations Women’s Advocate for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in India.

Ms. Aishwaryaa’s appointment was announced by Lakshmi Puri, U.N. Assistant Secretary General and U.N. Women Deputy Executive Director.

‘She inspires confidence in women’

“Aishwaryaa will help raise awareness of U.N. Women’s core message of gender equality and women’s empowerment across India, boosting the organisation’s efforts to close the gender gap and achieve a more equal world — a Planet 50-50, by the year 2030,” a release here said.

Ms. Puri was quoted as saying that Ms. Aishwaryaa, also a dancer “inspires confidence in young women and girls across South India and beyond.”

On her part, Ms. Aishwaryaa said it would be an ‘honour’ to serve as U.N. Advocate for Women’s Empowerment.

Proud father

Mr. Rajnikanth was quoted as saying that he was “proud and delighted” to see his daughter being associated with the U.N.

Ms. Aishwaryaa joins other celebrities like actor-director Farhan Akhtar, tennis star Sania Mirza, British actor Emma Watson, Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway and Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol of Thailand “who have joined hands with U.N. Women to work for gender equality and the empowerment of women,” the release said.