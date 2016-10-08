DINDIGUL
Dindigul Literary Society: Oratory and poetry competition for school and college students, St. Joseph’s Girls Higher Secondary School, 10 a.m.
ARUPUKOTTAI
Devanga Arts College: Inspire - VI, valedictory function, Prof. P. Kandaswamy program advisory committee, Dept. of Science and Technology chief guest, Principal Dr. B. Ravikumar presides, Bharathi Hall, 3 p.m.
VIRUDHUNAGAR
Sri Vidya College of Engineering and Technology: Dept. of Placement and Training, on-campus placement drive, ‘Velan infoservice’ Coimbatore conducts, college campus, 9 a.m.
SIVAKASI
Sri Kaliswari College: Two-day traditional food festival and expo, Kalaiarangam, 10 a.m.
More In: Tamil Nadu | National