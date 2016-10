Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science: Free TNPSC training, Mock test in OMR format, Kamarajar Arangam, 10 a.m.

Sri Kaliswari College: Signing a collaboration for knowledge exchange with Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts & Science, Coimbatore, Swami Garishthananda and A.P. Selvarajan address, Meeting Hall, 12.15 p.m.

