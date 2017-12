more-in

In addition to the relief measures undertaken after the devastation by cyclone Ockhi in Kanniyakumari district, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday announced that livelihood assistance of ₹5,000 would be provided to each of the over 1,500 families in the district.

Mr. Palaniswami said representations were received from Tiruvattar, Pechipparai, Thovalai, Kadayal, and so on.