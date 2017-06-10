AICC reposes faith in Thirunavukkarasar

more-in

Ending speculation about TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar’s future and going so far as to consolidate his position, the All India Congress Committee on Friday announced the creation of 11 new district committees and appointed over 40 new district presidents.

The announcement of the appointment of a total of 72 district committee presidents came less than a week after vice-president Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Chennai to attend M. Karunanidhi's birthday celebrations.

The delay in appointing district committee presidents was often pointed to to argue that the Congress’ national leadership has little faith in Thirunavukkarasar, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president.

However, all that changed on Friday evening, with the AICC’s decision to accept Mr. Thirunavukkarasar's recommendation that 11 new party districts be added to the existing 61 and appoint new presidents.

“I think about 25-30 DCC presidents have been retained. The rest are new. I am happy with whatever decision the AICC has taken,” said Mr. Thirunavukkarasar.

The appointments also signify the central leadership’s desire to see an end to the war of words between Mr. Thirunavukkarasar and his predecessor E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

“When Rahul [Gandhi] was here last week, he ignored Mr. Elangovan most of the time. The message was clear: support the current president,” said a senior Congress leader.