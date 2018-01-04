AIADMK to launch party mouthpiece, TV channel

more-in

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is now without any mouthpiece of its own, has decided to launch a Tamil daily and a television channel.

This was revealed by Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami at a meeting of the AIADMK’s Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) at the party headquarters on Wednesday. O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister and co-ordinator of the party, was also present.

Ever since the union of the AIADMK (Amma) led by Mr. Palaniswami and the AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) led by Mr Panneerselvam took place in August, the Tamil daily Dr. Namadhu MGR and the TV channel Jaya TV, till then considered organs of the party, turned critical of the ruling camp as they were being controlled by supporters of the rebel leader Mr. Dhinakaran.

The daily would be named as Namadhu Amma and the TV channel, Amma. “Both should be in place within 90 days,” said Vaigaichelvan, one of the dozen spokespersons chosen by the party.

Maruthu Alagaraj, who was the editor of Dr. Namadhu MGR till about four months ago, has been asked to handle the new daily.

Asked why he agreed to be part of the ruling camp, perceived in certain quarters as the ‘B’ team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), given that he had to leave the other paper after his bitter criticism of the BJP, he replied: “Does this not reflect the AIADMK’s position [towards the national party]?” He added that he was not for “opposing the BJP blindly” but he would prefer an “issue-based” approach.

Some ministers absent

As many as 104 legislators out of 116 took part in the meeting, D. Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister, told reporters, adding that seven members including Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju and two other Ministers could not make it to the meeting due to prior commitments or hospitalisation or domestic reasons.

Apart from two MLAs owing allegiance to rebel leader T.T. V. Dhinakaran, three others – S. Karunaas (Thiruvadanai) of the Mukkulathor Pulipadai; M. Thamimun Ansari (Nagapattinam) of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi; and U. Thaniyarasu (Kangeyam) of the Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai – did not attend the meeting.

At the meeting, the legislators were said to have been advised by their leaders not to react to any “provocative observation” of the rebel leader. They were also told to prepare themselves to face local bodies elections.

Spokespersons

Meanwhile, the party released its list of spokespersons who included former Ministers C. Ponnaiyan, B. Valarmathi and S. Gokula Indira and former MLAs, J.C.D. Prabhakar, K. Samarasam, K. Selvaraj and A.S. Maheshwari.