‘AIADMK should sever ties with BJP’

TIRUNELVELI

The ruling AIADMK should analyse the cause for its defeat in the R.K. Nagar by-poll and sever its relationship with the BJP, Dehlan Baqavi, State president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), said here on Tuesday.

Since most of the voters knew that the AIADMK factions and its leaders were caught in a conspiracy hatched by the BJP to divide the party and did not approve of it, they voted for T.T.V. Dhinakaran, an independent candidate, pushing the DMK to the third position, he told the media persons.

Though there were leaders in the AIADMK, it was ultimately people’s recognition that gave Mr. Dhinakaran a clear mandate. The AIADMK should join hands with Mr. Dhinakaran and work towards strengthening the party, he suggested.

Condemning the ‘cash for vote’ culture practised in elections in Tamil Nadu, he said democracy would be buried if serious action was not taken to end this practice. Leaders of all political parties should come together and fight against it, he said.

Stressing the need for releasing prisoners languishing in jails over 10 years, he said the SDPI would organise a demonstration in Coimbatore on January 6 to press for the demand. He also condemned the Centre’s new draft law against ‘triple talaq’.

He said road infrastructure was poor in Tirunelveli city and urgent steps to improve the situation was needed.