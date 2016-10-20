It seems Deepavali has come a bit early for former Minister V. Senthil Balaji and former MLA M. Rengasamy as the AIADMK has retained them as party candidates for the Assembly elections to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur scheduled for November 19.

On Wednesday, the AIADMK headquarters released the list of four candidates for elections in these two constituencies where the Election Commission of India (EC) had cancelled the polls after charges of large-scale bribing of voters. The EC has also notified the dates for byelections for the Tiruparankundram and Nellithope (Puducherry) constituencies.

Speculations were rife that the two main Dravidian parties could field new faces in the wake of allegations of cash distribution that prompted the EC to rescind the polls.

There are no surprises on the AIADMK front though. The party has retained both Mr. Senthil Balaji and Mr. Rengasamy with the consent of the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa who has been recuperating in Apollo Hospitals since September 22.

Hailing from Rameswarapatti near Karur, 41-year-old Senthil Balaji has had a meteoric rise within the AIADMK. Staring off as an Independent member of the Karur Panchayat Union, he joined the AIADMK in 1996. He later became the party’s district student wing leader. He won Karur for his party in 2006 despite the DMK’s sweep to power and was re-elected in 2011 when Ms. Jayalalithaa rewarded him with a cabinet post with the transport portfolio. In the meantime, he was also made the party district secretary, overlooking the claims of several seniors.

But in 2015, Ms. Jayalalithaa dropped him from the cabinet and also as the party’s Karur district secretary. Following this, his trusted lieutenants deserted him. The party shifted him from Karur to Aravakurichi Assembly seat to be pitted against the formidable DMK sitting MLA K.C. Palanisamy. It is still not clear if the DMK will also field Mr. Palanisamy.

Intra-party dynamics

Even in the face of criticisms on the cash-for-vote issue, M. Rengasamy (60), Thanjavur north district secretary, maintained silence. His re-nomination is seen as a shot in the arm for those within the ruling dispensation in the district opposed to former Minister and regional strongman R. Vaithilingam who lost the Assembly elections.

Mr. Rengasamy belongs to Malayarnatham village near Papanasam in Thanjavur district. First elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2011, Mr. Rengasamy is the head of the prestigious Sathaya Vizha Committee that organises the King Raja Raja Cholan birth anniversaries.

The AIADMK has fielded Omsakthi Sekar, another ex-MLA, for the Nellithoppu byelection in Puducherry.