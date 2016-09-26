J.C.D. Prabhakaran, who had unsuccessfully taken on DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin in Kolathur constituency in the May Assembly polls is likely to be the party’s mayoral candidate.

A day after the State Election Commission notified the local body poll schedule, the ruling AIADMK released its list of candidates for the post of councillor in the all the 12 Municipal Corporations in Tamil Nadu. The list was released by party general secretary and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is presently convalescing at a corporate hospital in Chennai.

Considering that the Chennai Corporation, in particular, will witness a prestigious and intense battle with memories of the devastating December 2015 floods still fresh, Ms Jayalalithaa has fielded some local heavyweights in the contest.

Former Villivakkam MLA J.C.D. Prabhakaran, who had unsuccessfully taken on DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin in Kolathur constituency in the May Assembly elections, has been given a ticket to contest for the post councillor from Ward 80. It is expected that he could be the party’s mayoral candidate post-elections. Mr. Prabhakaran, an old AIADMK hand since the days of its founder M G Ramachandran, had briefly been with the Tamil Maanila Congress in its formative years two decades ago.

The AIADMK has also given tickets to former MP Balaganga and ex-MLAs K. Kuppan and K.P. Kandan in Chennai. Besides, around 25 sitting councillors have been re-nominated in the State Capital.

In Tiruchi, Ms Jayalalithaa has rewarded former Mayor Charubala Thondaiman with a party ticket. Ms Charubala has recently quit the Tamil Maanila Congress and joined the ruling party. In Salem former MLA M. Natesan will be in the fray.