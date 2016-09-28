S. Soundappan filing his nomination papers for ward No. 56 at the Kondalampatti zonal office in Salem on Tuesday.

All the 60 ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) nominees filed their nomination papers for as many wards of Salem Corporation on Tuesday.

S. Soundappan, sitting Mayor and M. Natesan, sitting Deputy Mayor, were among the party candidates who filed their papers.

Mr. Soundappan and Mr. Natesan filed their papers for ward No. 56 and ward No. 50 respectively at the Kondalampatti zone office of the Corporation.

The AIADMK dummy candidates too filed their papers in many wards.

K. R. Selvaraj, Coporation Commissioner, monitored the nomination filing process. According to an official press release of the Corporation, a total of 85 candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday. While 25 filed their nomination papers in Suramangalam zonal office, 20 filed their papers in Hasthampatti zonal offices, 18 in Ammapettai zonal office and 22 in Kondalampatti zonal office. In the rural local bodies, a total of 176 candidates filed their nomination papers. While 41 filed their papers for the District Panchayat ward members, five for panchayat union ward members, seven for village panchayat presidents, 123 for village panchayat ward councillors. No nomination was received today for the wards of the four municipalities and 32 town panchayats in the district.

NAMAKKAL

A total of 135 candidates filed their papers for various local body posts in the district on the second day of filing of nominations on Tuesday. While 28 candidates filed their papers for the District Panchayat ward members, one filed paper for panchayat union ward, four for village panchayat presidents post, and 102 for village panchayat ward members.

Re-nominated

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has re-nominated only five sitting councillors of the Salem District Panchayat for the 29 wards. The party has renominated Vasantha, vice president of the District Panchayat for ward No. 13

Satish Kumar is unlucky as the ward from where he was elected in the 2011 election has been reserved for women. In Namakkal district, the ruling party has re-nominated six sitting councillors for the District Panchayat Council.