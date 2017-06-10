AIADMK MLAs threaten to resign over AIIMS project

more-in

If situation demands, all MLAs elected from Madurai district will resign if the State government failed to recommend the AIIMS like hospital for Madurai, AIADMK MLA A.K. Bose said here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in the presence of Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar, he said that the duty of elected representatives was to fulfil the needs of the public. “People who voted for all of us expect us to discharge our duties. If we are unable to do so, there is no point in continuing in the post,” he said.

When a study group from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had reportedly suggested Madurai for establishing the hospital, information obtained through RTI revealed that the Tamil Nadu government had recommended Sengipatti in Thanjavur district for establishing the hospital, he pointed out.

Instead of dragging the issue any further, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should intervene and put an end to the imbroglio by firmly recommending only Thoppur in Madurai district, Mr. Bose said.

Irrespective of the parties to which they belonged, all the 10 MLAs would tender their resignation, he said. The Opposition DMK has two MLAs in the district.

Only on Friday, Mr. Udayakumar had told reporters in Tiruchi that he would step down from the Cabinet to draw the attention of the government for the same issue.

A few days ago, Mr. Bose had strongly objected to the remarks made by Finance Minister D. Jayakumar against party deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and even urged the Minister to refrain from making such comments.

CM clarifies

The government was committed to establishing an hospital modelled along the All India Institute of Medical Science in the State, as desired by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, and that hospital would be at the place the Centre had identified, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday.

A few MLAs threatening to resign was only to pressurise the government to establish the AIIMS in their district and that did not constitute a serious threat to his administration, he said.