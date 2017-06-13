Tamil Nadu

AIADMK MLAs' claims in sting: Panneerselvam seeks explanation from Madurai South legislator

Madurai South MLA S.S. Saravanan (third from left) extends his support to O. Panneerselvam, in Chennai on February 13, 2017, after claiming that he fled from the Koovathur resort.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the sting, S.S. Saravanan claims money was offered to MLAs to support the Sasikala camp in February 2017

AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that his faction has sought an explanation from Madurai South MLA S.S. Saravanan following a sting operation in which he claims that money was offered to party MLAs to support the Sasikala camp in February 2017.

Footages of the sting operation, which also involved Sulur MLA R. Kanagaraj (AIADMK-Amma), were aired by two television channels on Monday.

The DMK has approached the Madras High Court seeking a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the allegations.

