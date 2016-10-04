AIADMK MPs submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealing to him to intervene in the Cauvery issue and further urged him to constitute the Cauvery Management Board at once as per the order of the Supreme Court.

"In India’s federal polity, the Government of India is expected to be neutral and fair to all the States of the Union. It is also duty bound to uphold the majesty of law and the decision of the Supreme Court and final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal," the copy of the memorandum, released by the AIADMK stated.

The AIADMK MPs led by senior party leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai earlier took out a rally from the Parliament campus in Delhi and walked to the Prime Minister's office, where the memorandum was submitted.

Claiming that Central Ministers belonging to Karnataka have been supporting the stand of the Karnataka Government to not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the memorandum charged, "This is against the Constitutional obligation cast on them to be neutral in any dispute between two States, as they are Union Ministers for the whole country. This action of the Union Ministers amounts to a grave injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu".

The memorandum further referred to the submission of the Centre in the Supreme Court on Monday that the Cauvery Management Board cannot be constituted and contended it has come a total shock and a "complete reversal" of the stand that the Government of India has been taking thus far. "We are at a total loss to understand what caused this sudden reversal", it stated.

The MPs urged the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and direct the Ministry of Water Resources to withdraw the Interlocutory Application and immediately comply with the orders of the Supreme Court and constitute the Cauvery Management Board and "render justice to the lakhs of farmers dependent on Cauvery water and the people of Tamil Nadu."