Groupism in Kanniyakumari district unit of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to the fore at a government function organised at Marshal Nesamony Memorial here on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of formation of the district.

Kanniyakumari district was formed on November 1, 1956, with the merger of Agastheeswaram, Thovalai, Kalkulam and Vilavancode from Kerala, following a struggle led by Marshal A. Nesamony for the merger of Kanniyakumari with Tamil Nadu.

Two groups, owing allegiance to senior leaders of the district, who included former Ministers N. Thalavai Sundaram and K. T. Pachaimal, and the district secretary A. Vijayakumar, started shouting slogans and indulged in verbal exchanges even as two Ministers — Kadambur C. Raju and K. Pandiarajan — reached the venue, accompanied by Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan.

A commotion erupted as both the groups started to push each other. As the ruckus continued, police had to intervene to escort the Ministers and the Collector out of the venue.

Earlier in the day, members of the two groups waited at two different places — Thovalai and Kaavalkinaru — to accord reception to the Ministers.